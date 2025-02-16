Featured

Walewale under curfew amid protests and alleged military brutalities

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed on Walewale and its environs in the North East Region following recent disturbances that have claimed several lives and left many others injured.

The curfew starts from 6 pm and ends at 6 am.

The Ministry of the Interior arrived at the decision on Saturday on the advice of the North East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to prevent further disturbances in the area, which has witnessed a series of attacks on vehicles and alleged military brutalities on residents in recent times.

Accordingly, it has called on the chiefs and people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Attacks and alleged brutalities

In recent months, there have been a series of attacks on passengers plying the Tamale-Walewale-Bolgatanga highway, particularly along the Walewale enclave.

Many people have lost their lives, while others have sustained life-threatening injuries. Additionally, many vehicles have been burnt as a result of the incidents.

The attacks are said to be in connection with the ongoing Bawku conflict.

On several occasions, military personnel, in response to attacks on vehicles, allegedly brutalised residents.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, military personnel reportedly stormed homes, shops, and streets, assaulting individuals indiscriminately. The attack left several people injured and sent shockwaves through the community.

The soldiers are said to have misconstrued a burning truck in the town as an incident of arson related to the Bawku conflict and, therefore, stormed the Walewale township, unleashing mayhem on any resident they came across.

Similarly, on Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15, 2025, some military personnel and policemen allegedly brutalised residents, resulting in the deaths of two persons and injuries to many others.

The deceased have been identified as Imoro Hafiz, 36, and Alhaji Sumaila, 45. The injured are currently receiving treatment at the West Mamprusi Municipal Hospital.

The latest alleged brutality is said to be in relation to an arson incident at Loagri, a suburb of Walewale, that claimed the lives of four persons, including a baby, last Friday.

Protest

Following these developments, residents on Saturday protested against the imposition of the curfew and the alleged brutalities in the area.

Clad in red, they besieged the palace of the Chief of Walewale, Mba Duraana, to register their displeasure and demand answers from the North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, over the curfew.

Unsatisfied with the remarks of the Regional Minister, who had gone to calm the aggrieved youth, they reportedly attacked and vandalised his vehicle.

It took the timely intervention of security personnel to rescue the Regional Minister from being assaulted.

Calls for curfew reversal

Addressing the media, the Assemblyman for the Fongni Electoral Area, Mohammed Saani, called for the immediate reversal of the curfew imposed on the area, stating that Walewale and its environs were not involved in the ongoing Bawku conflict.

Rather, he asked authorities to treat the recent incessant attacks on vehicles in the enclave as criminal incidents and beef up security to arrest the perpetrators.

“Walewale has no hand in the conflict, so if the government wants to address the issue, then it must immediately withdraw the curfew. Walewale is a cosmopolitan town because we live with Kusaasis, Frafras, and various tribes without any issues. We are peace-loving people. There are Kusaasis in Mamprugu who are living peacefully, and we are not ready to engage in any reprisal attacks,” he stated.

Mr. Saani also called for increased security presence on the Tamale-Walewale-Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom highway to ensure the safety of passengers.

Condemnation

Reacting to the incident, the Member of Parliament for the Walewale Constituency, Dr. Mahama Tia Abdul-Kabiru, condemned the alleged brutalities against residents and the imposition of the curfew.

He described the decision as politically motivated, providing no solution to the underlying problem.

“The Interior Ministry together with the Ministry of Defense consulted with MPs from the Bawku area without extending an olive branch to those of us equally affected in this matter. This is clearly a decision that does not seek to foster peace but an attempt to use state power to unjustifiably punish innocent civilians.”

While appealing to the Interior Ministry to review the decision and engage comprehensively to achieve the common goal of peace and stability, he urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to enhance peace in the area.

Background

There has been a recurring chieftaincy dispute in Bawku and its environs, characterised by violent clashes that have claimed hundreds of lives over the years, while property worth millions of Ghana cedis has been lost to the violence.

Historians say the dispute is over the rightful ownership of the Bawku skin, referred to as Na'am.

In recent times, the conflict has resulted in reprisal attacks on passengers along the Tamale-Walewale-Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom highway. This has heightened insecurity along the stretch and affected socio-economic activities.