GES Acting Director-General engages teacher unions, TEWU over education challenges

Mohammed Ali Feb - 16 - 2025 , 10:46 1 minute read

The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, has met with leaders of the three major teacher unions and the Teacher Education Workers Union (TEWU) as part of ongoing discussions on issues affecting pre-tertiary education.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-GH), and TEWU.

It follows earlier engagements with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and the Conference of Directors of Education (CODE).

A post on the GES Facebook page on Friday, February 14, 2025, confirmed the meeting as part of a broader effort by Prof. Davis to engage with all stakeholders in the sector.

Discussions covered various concerns raised by the unions, with participants sharing ideas on improving education management and delivery.

Prof. Davis assured the unions that their concerns would not be overlooked, stressing the need for open dialogue to address challenges in the education system.

“These meetings are not just procedural. We need to work together to ensure that policies reflect the real issues affecting teachers and non-teaching staff,” he said.

The GES boss has been holding a series of meetings with different groups within the education sector since taking office. Many expect these discussions to result in policies that tackle longstanding problems in pre-tertiary education.