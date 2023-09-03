VIDEO: AAMUSTED student dies following tragic fire ritual

Sep - 03 - 2023

Mr. Prosper Owusu, a third-year Mathematics student at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), tragically lost his life on September 1, 2023, following an unfortunate incident involving a fire ritual.

Mr. Owusu was among a group of students residing in Opoku Ware II Hall who were reportedly engaged in activities within the hall premises on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Owusu is said to be the “chief priest” who leads certain traditional rites at the Opoku Ware Hall of AAMUSTED (formerly known as the University of Education, Winneba - Kumasi campus).

During these activities, an accident occurred, resulting in Mr. Owusu sustaining serious injuries. Swiftly, he was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to receive immediate medical attention. However, despite all efforts, Prosper succumbed to his injuries, marking a heartbreaking end to his academic journey.

Unverified videos shared on social media regarding the incident show an individual whose attire is caught in flames running on the campus while bystanders try to put the flame out.

The circumstances surrounding the incident within the Hall are currently under investigation by the university management.

In light of this unfortunate event, the university administration has issued a stern warning to all students, urging them to exercise caution and avoid engaging in activities that may expose them to risks and other potential consequences.

The university also extended its deepest condolences to the grieving family, friends, and fellow students of the late Prosper Owusu.

Read the entire AAMUSTED statement below;