Know the diversions on Accra-Tema motorway during East Legon - Flower Pot flyover construction period

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 01 - 2023 , 06:39

Accra-Tema motorway diversion NOTICE.

This is how the diversions will work during the construction period of the flyover from East Legon to Flower pot. All vehicles with height if more than 4.5m should use the beach road during the period