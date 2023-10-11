UTV responds to disruption of United Showbiz programme

GraphicOnline Oct - 11 - 2023 , 09:35

United Television (UTV) in Accra, Ghana, has condemned the disruption of its live program, United Showbiz, by a group of people who identified themselves as sympathizers or members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on October 7, 2023.

The station, in a press release, said the incident was an act of violence and vandalism that violated its fundamental human rights and freedoms, and the independence of the media as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The statement said the station was taking all security and legal measures to prevent the reoccurrence of the incident.

UTV also assured its employees, viewers, and other stakeholders of their safety and security.

The station also commended the Ghana Police Service for its timely intervention to restore peace and order to the premises.

Meanwhile, the NPP has apologized to UTV for the disruption of its live program.