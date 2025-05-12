Featured

Utility tariffs could drop if Ghana Cedi stability holds — PURC assures

Jemima Okang Addae May - 12 - 2025 , 14:32 2 minutes read

The Director of Research and Corporate Affairs at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr. Eric Obutey, has said utility tariffs could go down if the cedi maintains the current rate against the US dollar over the next three months.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, Dr. Obutey explained that the PURC’s quarterly tariff reviews are influenced by several key factors, including inflation, fuel price mix, and most critically, the exchange rate.

“PURC is not only there for price adjustments. We are also there for the quality of service as well. We look at both the quality of service and the pricing of the commodity,” he stated.

His comment follows the recent appreciation of the cedi against the dollar, raising public interest in whether this development would lead to a reduction in utility tariffs, which were increased during the Commission’s quarterly adjustment review for the first and second quarters of 2025.

“If the cedi is appreciating against the dollar, it means it will impact the next tariff window. At the end of this current window, we will take into consideration all those varying factions that will impact the tariff in the next tariff window,” Dr. Obutey noted.

He reiterated that the Commission’s review is conducted every three months and is data-driven.

“We look at the exchange rate over the three-month period and make the adjustment based on the review. So, if we observe a consistent appreciation of the cedi during that period, it will certainly have a downward impact on the tariffs,” he added.