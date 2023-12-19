Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announces re-election bid

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu Ekuful has announced her intention to seek re-election for the fourth time on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP will open nominations for Parliamentary primaries in all constituencies the party has sitting MPs on December 20, 2023.

The parliamentary primaries, scheduled for January 27, 2024 will be the final phase of the NPP's internal elections ahead of Election 2024.

Speaking to the media at a carnival in Dansoman in Accra on Tuesday, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful expressed her commitment to further help develop the constituency.

She highlighted her achievements to the constituency such as roads, schools, police stations, court buildings, job opportunities, loans, skills training, and acquisition.

“We are going again..., and I am looking forward to winning the nod of the people of this constituency because they have seen the work that we have done. Roads, schools, police stations, court houses, job opportunities, loans for those who need small loans, skills training, and acquisition and slot. We have done a lot of work in this constituency,” she stated.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation said she remained hopeful that her track record of development in the constituency will resonate with voters and secure her the opportunity to serve for another term.

