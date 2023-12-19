GSA sets up first independent laboratory

Maclean Kwofi Dec - 19 - 2023 , 09:07

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has set up the country’s first independent laboratory which will check and give an assurance that an electricity meter provides accurate and reliable measurement.

The installation aligns with regulation 24 of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) (Consumer Service) Regulations, 2020 (LI 2413), which mandates the GSA to rigorously test and approve utility meters before installation.

Aside from assuring the accuracy of meters before they are installed, the laboratory will rely also on a metering technology to provide consumers with the means to verify the accuracy of their electricity meter readings through an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code or a specified website.

Transparent mechanism

At the inauguration of the laboratory at a ceremony in Accra yesterday,a Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, said the regulations emphasised the need for impartial and transparent mechanisms in addressing disputes related to electricity consumption.

He explained that consumers were entitled to independent third party verifications to resolve disputes concerning electricity consumption.

"I am confident that the PURC will harness the capabilities of this newly inaugurated facility to facilitate and resolve issues in a fair and an unbiased manner," Mr Egyapa Mercer said.

The deputy minister stated that the government's policy objectives were deeply rooted in efficient service delivery, financial reliability of utilities and uninterrupted supply of energy.

Mr Egyapa Mercer said those objectives relied heavily on two critical factors which were efficient revenue collection and a robust metering system.

He said traditionally, utilities had deployed their own testing facilities to meet these standards.

Giant leap

However, the deputy Energy Minister said the establishment of the independent meter testing laboratory meant that the government had taken a giant leap forward.

"This facility is not just a welcome addition but it is a critical step towards achieving our national standardisation goals," he said.

Mr Egyapa Mercer said the laboratory would provide an objective platform to ensure the integrity of the country's metering systems.

He stated that one of the persistent challenges hindering the development of the electricity distribution sub sector had been the lack of adequate metering infrastructure for all consumer categories.

"This issue is compounded by various challenges including the use of different metering technologies, making the integration with a common meter management system difficult," he said.

Advanced technology

The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, stated that the GSA had equipped the laboratory with advanced technology and a team of skilled professionals to ensure consumer protection.

He said the specialised team focused on the calibration, verification and pattern approval of various types of electricity meters used in public utility metering.

"Through meticulous processes and rigorous testing, we ensure the accuracy and reliability of each meter, protecting the interests of both consumers and utility providers”.

"By adhering to international best practices and staying at the forefront of advancements in the field, we uphold the GSA's commitment to excellence in metering technology," he said.

PURC in support

For his part, a Commissioner at the PURC, Dr Nii Darko Asante, commended the GSA for the establishment of the meter testing laboratory as it was important to ensure that meters in use were properly calibrated and fit for purpose.

"And so, to have our sister regulator in the name of GSA providing that assurance is indeed a great effort and we at PURC are in support," he added.