Featured

Update SSNIT records with right beneficiaries: Law Lecturer advises contributors

Severious Kale-Dery Jun - 22 - 2024 , 08:40

A NUMBER of workers who sign onto the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) upon their employment fail to update the records of their beneficiaries.

Advertisement

This anomaly has resulted in the unfair transfer of countless property into the wrong hands, leaving the direct beneficiaries with nothing in the event of death.

A Law Lecturer at the Ghana Law School, Augustines Obour, amplified the sad narrative when he addressed parishioners of the St John the Evangelist Catholic Church at Frafraha, near Adenta, in the Greater Accra Region, to mark this year's Father's Day.

He, therefore, urged SSNIT contributors who usually signed onto the scheme before marriage or childbirth to visit the pension fund and update their records.

Sad story

He cited an instance where a 94-year-old woman was brought from Drobo in the Bono Region to Accra to plead with SSNIT to give her a portion of her deceased son’s property.

“The son died without a will and so PNDC Law 111 had to be applied. The wife of the deceased captured everything,” Mr Obuor said, adding that per the law, the property of the deceased had to be given to his wife.

He said SSNIT contacted him on the issue, “but for us lawyers, with the law we do not have an old woman.”

“The man did not change the nominations when he signed on with SSNIT and the nomination was the brother, and so we cannot change it. So, we just looked at the old woman and asked her to go back in pain.