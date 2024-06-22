Eastern Region launches education fair for SHS students

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jun - 22 - 2024 , 08:30

THE Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has advised final year senior high school students in the region to explore the vast landscape of tertiary education and discover their passion to chart their dreams.

Advertisement

He said to achieve such dreams, they must be empowered with the requisite knowledge and skills of the 21st Century which signified commitment to nurturing the potential of the youth.

The regional minister gave the advice when he launched the maiden edition of the region's education fair for final year senior high school students at the Oyoko Methodist SHS at Oyoko in the New Juaben North Municipality in the region last Wednesday.

Some of the participating schools are Oyoko Methodist SHS, Pentecost SHS, Ghana SHS (GHANASS), Ofori Panin SHS, Abuakwa State SHS, Koforidua Technical SHS (SECTECH), SDA SHS, Pope John SHS and the Oti Boateng SHS.

At the event were educational experts who guided the students on their career paths.

Experts

The experts were from tertiary institutions in the country, namely Ashesi University, Koforidua Technical University, All Nations University, Akim State University College, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, University College of Agriculture, Presby University, Ghana and University of Ghana.

Mr Acheampong said in this era of rapid technological advancement and global interconnectedness, the importance of education had never been greater where knowledge was power and that adaptability was essential for life-long learning to succeed.

"You stand on the border of a new chapter in your lives, the choices you make will shape your destiny as you explore the various tertiary institutions in academic programmes on display," he stated.