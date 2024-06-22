Eastern Region launches education fair for SHS students
THE Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has advised final year senior high school students in the region to explore the vast landscape of tertiary education and discover their passion to chart their dreams.
He said to achieve such dreams, they must be empowered with the requisite knowledge and skills of the 21st Century which signified commitment to nurturing the potential of the youth.
The regional minister gave the advice when he launched the maiden edition of the region's education fair for final year senior high school students at the Oyoko Methodist SHS at Oyoko in the New Juaben North Municipality in the region last Wednesday.
Some of the participating schools are Oyoko Methodist SHS, Pentecost SHS, Ghana SHS (GHANASS), Ofori Panin SHS, Abuakwa State SHS, Koforidua Technical SHS (SECTECH), SDA SHS, Pope John SHS and the Oti Boateng SHS.
At the event were educational experts who guided the students on their career paths.
Experts
The experts were from tertiary institutions in the country, namely Ashesi University, Koforidua Technical University, All Nations University, Akim State University College, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, University College of Agriculture, Presby University, Ghana and University of Ghana.
Mr Acheampong said in this era of rapid technological advancement and global interconnectedness, the importance of education had never been greater where knowledge was power and that adaptability was essential for life-long learning to succeed.
"You stand on the border of a new chapter in your lives, the choices you make will shape your destiny as you explore the various tertiary institutions in academic programmes on display," he stated.
Mr Acheampong encouraged all final year students to embrace opportunities with open minds and a thirst for knowledge at all times, asking them not to be afraid to dream big, as the path to success had not always been smooth.
He told the students that they would face obstacles and challenges along the way but with perseverance, determination and the unwavering support from their families, educators, communities and the government they could overcome any hurdle.
Guidance
He explained to the students that the fair was not just showcasing the opportunities available to them but was also to inspire them to become agents of change.
Mr Acheampong further told the students to ask questions to explore different fields of study and also seek guidance from the experts at the fair.
He assured the students of the bold steps taken by the Regional Coordinating Council to partner tertiary institutions to create a platform for young students to realise their dreams in future.
The regional minister said that empowering students to invest in education to reach their full potentials was in fulfilment of the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which had been outlined in the Coordinated Programmes of Economic and Social Development Policies (2017-2024) aimed at developing an optimistic self-confident and prosperous nation through the creative exploitation of the human and natural resources.
That, the regional minister indicated, was within a democratic, open and fair society in which mutual trust and economic opportunities existed for all Ghanaians.
Pleasantries
The Eastern Regional Education Director, Dr Ivy Asantewaa Owusu, whose speech was read on his behalf by the New Juaben North Municipal Education Director, Hilda Amegatcher Brakohiapa, advised the students not to consider the fair as a place to exchange pleasantries but go through the protocols of the event with seriousness to achieve their dreams.
That, she said, would make them assets to the country.
Two final year SHS students from Pope John SHS and Abuakwa State SHS, Gagakuma Richard Elorm and Rosina Arkoh Gyan respectively, told the Daily Graphic that the event had helped them a lot because they were able to now choose their future careers.
They said at first they were not aware of the benefits that the programme came with, but now they would be able to choose the best programme to offer at the tertiary level.