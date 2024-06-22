International Albinism Awareness Day marked in Ho
A DERMATOLOGIST at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, Dr Janet Aryee-Boi, has called on the government to include the provision of anti-solar (sun) creams to persons living with albinism in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
She said easier access to sun cream would reduce the incidence of skin cancer among them, she explained, saying majority of persons with albinism died of skin cancer.
Dr Aryee-Boi said this in Ho at a free skin cancer and eye screening sessions at a national event to mark the International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.
Albinism
About 100 persons with albinism from the Volta, Oti, Eastern and Greater Accra regions took part in the commemoration.
A non-governmental organisation, Engage Now Africa, organised the event in collaboration with Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism (GAPA). It was on the theme: “10 years of IAAD – A decade of collective progress.”
It is estimated that there are more than 6, 000 people living with albinism in Ghana.
The Albinism Programme Coordinator of the Engage Now Africa, Kwame Andrews Daklo, said there was little commitment to the welfare of persons with albinism from the government.
That, notwithstanding, he said Engage Now Africa would continue to support their well-being in society, especially in the areas of education and social inclusion.
So far, Mr Daklo said, Engage Now Africa had engaged more the 300 communities in efforts to promote a positive change towards persons with albinism.
Rights
The Director of Academic Programmes of Ensign Global College, Dr Stephen Manortey, gave an assurance that the institution would continue to stand for the rights of persons with albinism to ensure positive attitudes towards them in society.
“This is in line with our status as a research institution of public health committed to preventing diseases,” he added.
Dr Manortey said the Ensign Global College would collect information, set up a database to pursue that objective.
International Albinism Awareness Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness of the challenges faced by person with albinism and highlight their achievements.
Albinism is caused by a genetic disorder that makes skin, hair, or eyes to have little or no colours.
Some of them told the Daily Graphic that they had to wear long sleeves and hats all the time to protect themselves from the rays of the sun.