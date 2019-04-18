PDS blames GRIDCo for intermittent power outages

The electricity service provider, Power Distribution Service Ghana (PDS) has explained that intermittent power outages experienced in the southern zone of the country is due to unstable power supply from the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).
The outages were experienced in some parts on Accra on the morning of Thursday, Aprl 18.
Power has since been restored to La and some surrounding communities at 9am, however, some areas are still without power.
Related Articles
Sunday's blackout due to rainstorm - PDS
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
PDS suspends load management until further notice
Power outages due to rainstorm - PDS
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
Apologising from the inconvenience in a statement, PDS said power will be restored to the affected areas immediately GRIDCo rectifies the situation.
Read the PDS statement below;