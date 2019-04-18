fbpx

PDS blames GRIDCo for intermittent power outages

BY: graphic.com.gh
Unstable power from GRIDCO led to power outage - PDS
Unstable power from GRIDCO led to power outage - PDS

The electricity service provider, Power Distribution Service Ghana (PDS) has explained that intermittent power outages experienced in the southern zone of the country is due to unstable power supply from the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

The outages were experienced in some parts on Accra on the morning of Thursday, Aprl 18. 

Power has since been restored to La and some surrounding communities at 9am, however, some areas are still without power.

Related Articles

Sunday's blackout due to rainstorm - PDS

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

PDS suspends load management until further notice

Power outages due to rainstorm - PDS

REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting

GRIDCo advises PDS to shed load

Apologising from the inconvenience in a statement, PDS said power will be restored to the affected areas immediately GRIDCo rectifies the situation.

Read the PDS statement below;

GRIDCO causes power outage

THE GRAPHIC BUSINESS/STANBIC BREAKFAST MEETING 

THEME: "ACHIEVING SUSTAINABLE EXCHANGE RATE; OUR OPTIONS"

Date: 23/04/2019 | Venue: Labadi Beach Hotel

REGISTER HERE