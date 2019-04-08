Sunday's blackout due to rainstorm - PDS

The electricity service provider, Power Distribution Service (PDS) Ghana has disclosed that its engineers are working to restore power supply after a rainstorm on Sunday
“PDS wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that the heavy rainstorm that hit Accra and its environs during the evening of Sunday 7th April 2019, has caused outages in our distribution system. Affected customers should please note that PDS engineers are working assiduously to rectify the faults and restore power supply,” the statement added.
The company further explained that the inconvenience caused is due to a natural occurrence which they regret.
Rainstorm
Sunday evening's rains left parts of Accra including the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and communities close to the Odaw river flooded.
Passengers were compelled to alight from their vehicles and walk through the water, while other vehicles were forced to change their routes.
The road linking the Ring Road West towards Ako Adjei interchange was also flooded, hindering vehicular movement for