Power outages due to rainstorm - PDS

Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana has attributed interruptions and outages in the electricity distribution system to a "massive rainstorm" that hit the country in the early hours of Sunday, March 17, 2019
.
The statement added that PDS engineers are working assiduously to rectify the faults and restore power supply.
PDS took over the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana on February 27 and have since been bedevilled by some challenges arising from power outages.
The PDS reported its first major challenge on March 12 when it announced that it was facing challenges upstream power supply to their Mallam Bulk Supply Point (BSP) and Graphic Road (BSP).
The challenges caused power outage within the Western and the Central parts of Accra.
On March 15, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) advised the PDS to shed load at various Bulk Supply Points to ensure system stability in Ghana's electricity distribution.
A request by GRIDCo disclosed in a press release said due to the construction of the road interchange at the ACP Junction, Pokuase, the capacity of the transmission network will be limited till the works are completed by Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Some Ghanaians in reaction to the latest PDS statement on Facebook expressed misgivings about the "rainstorm" explanation.
In response to such comments on the statement, PDS explained that it took over ECG barely three weeks ago and inherited faulty equipment, adding that measures were being put in place for stable power supply.
