UN Resident Coordinator calls on Bawumia to deliver UN message

GraphicOnline Feb - 04 - 2025 , 22:07 1 minute read

A United Nations delegation today paid a courtesy call on former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at his residence in Accra.

The delegation, led by His Excellency Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, delivered a special commendation message from the United Nations to Dr Bawumia.

The Resident Coordinator, on behalf of the UN, praised Dr Bawumia for his remarkable contributions to Ghana, particularly in the areas of development.

Dr Bawumia was commended for his commitment to Ghana’s economic transformation through digitalisation, as well as his early concession in the 2024 elections, which has received global recognition.

Expressing gratitude to the UN delegation for the visit and their kind words, Dr Bawumia reaffirmed his commitment to upholding Ghana’s national interest.