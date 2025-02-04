Next article: PHOTOS: Increased security at Ghana’s Parliament to prevent suspended MPs from attending sitting

Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur assumes role as GEPA CEO

Beatrice Laryea Feb - 04 - 2025 , 17:23 1 minute read

Mr Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur has officially taken over as the new CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), pledging to work diligently towards realizing President John Mahama’s vision of accelerating export development.

During a brief handing-over ceremony on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, he emphasized the importance of staff aligning with this vision and called for their full support to achieve the goal.

Mr Kwarteng Arthur also expressed gratitude to the outgoing CEO, Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare I, her deputies, and the entire GEPA staff for their dedicated service to the nation.

As she handed over the leadership, Dr Asare thanked the management and staff of GEPA for their significant support throughout her tenure.

She encouraged them to extend the same level of dedication and commitment to the new CEO, with the goal of driving substantial growth in exports.