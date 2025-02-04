Featured

PHOTOS: Increased security at Ghana’s Parliament to prevent suspended MPs from attending sitting

Beatrice Laryea Feb - 04 - 2025 , 13:56 1 minute read

Ghana’s Parliament is under heavy security with barricades placed at various points as the House prepares to begin proceedings at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The heightened security measures are in place to prevent four Members of Parliament, who were suspended by the Speaker, from entering the chamber ahead of today’s sitting.

The suspended MPs include Majority Chief Whip and MP for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamakpor; Minority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annor-Dompreh; MP for Gushiegu, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuuli; and MP for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

The suspension, lasting two weeks, was handed by Speaker Alban Bagbin after the MPs were involved in a violent altercation during the ministerial nominees’ vetting session on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at the Appointments Committee sitting.

Meanwhile, Mr Bagbin has constituted a seven-member special committee to conduct a full-scale investigation into the violent confrontations among MPs during confirmation hearing.

The committee shall identify all members involved in the disorder and submit its report with findings and recommendations within 10 days from yesterday.

The committee, chaired by the MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, has other members as the MP for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi; MP for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui; MP for Atiwa East, Abena Osei Asare; MP for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings; MP for Dormaa West, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, and MP for Lawra, Bede Anwataazuma Ziedeng.