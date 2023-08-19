Truck involved in accident blocks Accra-Kumasi highway for hours

Emmanuel Baah Aug - 19 - 2023 , 17:05

The Accra-Kumasi highway has been blocked for hours following a truck accident on Saturday afternoon.

For the past two hours no vehicle has been able to cross from either side following the accident at Duamponpo near Konongo.

Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Baah who is traveling on the highway reports that as of 5pm the road was still blocked with over 500 vehicles stuck at both ends of the major highway that links Accra to Kumasi.

A towing vehicle and personnel from the police motor transport and traffic unit (MTTD) are at the scene trying to remove the truck from the road for traffic to flow.

Many passengers are stranded.

Emmanuel Baah reports that amidst a heavy rain, for the past two hours since 3pm, the MTTD towing vehicle at the scene has not been able to pull out the long cargo truck that is currently in the middle of the busy road.



More to follow…