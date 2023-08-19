Niger coup leaders reopen negotiation doors to ECOWAS

Enoch Darfah Frimpong

A few hours after the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence staff concluded plans for a military alternative, the Niger coup leaders have now opened doors to negotiate.

General Abdusalami Salami is back in Niger this morning [Saturday] under the auspices of ECOWAS in the diplomatic move.


more to follow…

