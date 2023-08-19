Soldier "accidentally" kills himself at Michel Camp Base Ammunition Depot

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed that a shooting incident which occurred at a Base Ammunition Depot at Michel Camp on Saturday morning which resulted in the death of a solider was accidental.

"Preliminary investigative report indicates the soldier was seen sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 0800 hours when his rifle went off hitting him under his chin; killing him instantly," a press statement dated August 19, 2023, issued on Saturday night said.

The Director General of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quashie signed the statement.

The body of the deceased soldier has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

He has been identified as Private Bayou Roger

