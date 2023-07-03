Toni Aubynn re-elected Apex Bank board chair

daily graphic Jul - 03 - 2023 , 13:18

Dr Toni Kwesi Aubynn has been re-elected to chair the Board of Directors of ARB Apex Bank, the ‘mini-central bank’ of rural and community banks (RCBs).

Dr Aubynn, who has already served a three-year term on the board was re-elected for another term at a meeting of the board in Accra last Monday

He first joined the board of ARB Apex Bank in January 2021 as a representative of the Western Region Chapter of the Association of Rural Banks (ARB), where he serves as a Council Member and Board Chairman of Amenfiman Rural Bank.

He has served as director and chairman of the Board of Directors of Amenfiman Rural Bank for several years, where he helped to grow the Wassa-Akropong-based bank with modest fortunes into the RCB with the biggest balance sheet and branch network.

He has been instrumental in structuring the recent strategic plan of ARB Apex Bank, which has sought to reposition the supervisory bank as strategic partner for RCBs in the country.

Also, Dr Aubynn has ensured that modern and information and communications technology (ICT)-enabled services are introduced by all rural banks in the country to provide value and convenience to the more than six million customers of the RCBs.

ARB Apex Bank is headquartered at Ridge in Accra and has 10 other operational centres in the regions.

It provides cash management services, training, advisory, mini-regulation and provision of payment instruments to third parties on behalf of member banks.

About Toni Aubynn

Recently called to the Ghana Bar, Dr Aubynn has over 20 years of experience in senior management, spanning the mining industry (both gold mining, oil and gas).

He has demonstrable management experience in both policy formulation and regulations as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission; the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines; the Human Resources and Corporate Affairs Management in his role as Director, Corporate Affairs at Tullow Ghana Limited; the Head, Corporate Affairs and Social Development of Goldfields Ghana Limited and the Head of Human Resources and Local Affairs of Abosso Goldfields Limited.

Dr Aubynn’s expertise in mining policy formulation has been sought for in projects in Cameroon, Tanzania, Haiti and the Republic of Congo.

He also has banking experience, having worked with the erstwhile Ghana Cooperative Bank.

Education

Dr Aubynn holds a PhD in International Development from the University of Tampere, and was a PhD Fellow at the United Nations University, IAS, Tokyo. He was awarded a DBA (Honoris Causa), Oil and Gas by the Commonwealth University of London and was recently admitted to the Ghana Bar.