These five private companies have submitted bids to complete the Saglemi Housing project

Graphic Online Jul - 09 - 2024 , 11:32

The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has announced the names of five private companies that have submitted bids to collaborate with the government on the completion of the 1,506 Saglemi Affordable Housing Units.

The Saglemi Housing Project commenced in 2016 but has since been abandoned due to litigation. The project, which was at various stages of completion, had had some fittings, including burglar proof material, plumbing works, metal coverings on culverts, among others, at the site either vandalised or stolen.

In March this year, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that Cabinet had approved a pathway to complete the Saglemi Housing Project started by the previous administration.

The companies that have submitted bids to complete the project are Afro Arab Properties Ltd, Quarm-LMI Consortium, Dredge Masters-Titanium, Broll Ghana Ltd, and Masiltin Group.

This comes after an initial expression of interest by ten organizations. The Ministry stated that the bids were received by the Technical Working Group on the Saglemi Housing project on July 8, 2024.

The bids are now set for evaluation by an independent entity, which will be chosen with the assistance of the Public Procurement Authority, according to Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. The evaluation process aims to ensure transparency and fairness.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah stressed the government's commitment to a transparent selection process.

In a post on X, he stated, "We are committed to transparency and fairness in the selection process, with the Public Procurement Authority assisting in choosing an independent evaluation entity. The successful developer will be tasked with completing 1,506 units and essential infrastructure. Completing the Saglemi project is vital for addressing Ghana's 1.8 million housing deficit. Thank you to all stakeholders for their dedication and service."

The selection and contracting process for the developer is expected to be completed by August 30, 2024.