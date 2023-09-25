The success story of the late Nana Akwasi Essan II, Asantehene's Numuahene

Nana Akwasi Essan II was Otumfuo’s Numuahene born on the 6th September 1962 in Kumasi.

His Father Opanin Kwame Dapaah of Apatrapa of blessed memory was a Wealthy Contractor, Farmer and Money Lender.

His mother Nana Ode Nyarko II was Otumfuo’s Numua Baapanin. She was a renowned cloth seller. She was one of the big agents of G.B OLLIVANT, S.D KARAM, P.Z , UAC and GTP Companies.

Educational Background

He started his Elementary School at Bantama Presbyterian Primary School and continued his Education at Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School (Okess), Kumasi Ashanti Region.

Working Life

With an entrepreneurial and Industrious spirit, Nana ventured into business at an early age. He was a great artist as well as a master craftsman.

He established a shoe manufacturing company at Bantama and the company’s specialty was the manufacturing of security boots. The factory was well equipped with heavy duty industrial machines.

His main clients were some private security companies like Intercom Company Limited, G.4.S Company Limited and sometime ago Ghana Police Service.

About six years ago, Nana was fortunate to have some clients from Ivory Coast, who was distributing some of his products in Togo, Benin as well as Ivory Coast.

In his quest to expand his horizon in his shoe manufacturing business, he decided to setup two other factories to produce his own SOLES for his security boots.

One of the factories he was constructing is at Edwenase – Kumasi which is almost completed as shown below.

The other factory is at Apatrapa- Kumasi which Nana has put up the office block at lintel level and main factory building at foundation level. See pictures below:

His Boots Manufacturing Company employed about thirty permanent workers and always employed about fifty casual hands whenever there is a big order from his clients.

His intention was to import new machines for the two factories mentioned above immediately the factory buildings were completed.

Traditional Authority

Nana Akwasi Essan II was enstooled on 25th October, 2000. His twenty one year reign was a period of Sacrifice, Service and Integrity.

His relationship with his families in Mpatasia, Pankrono, Twedie, Patase and Anyinamso all in the Ashanti Region is worth emulating especially Nana Akwasi Essan II duty towards paternal family cannot be overlooked.

As a Traditional Leader and the head of his family, he was controlling all the family lands at Twedie about fifteen thousand acres, Mpatasia about ten thousand acres, Patase about six thousand acres and Anyinamso about ten thousand acres.