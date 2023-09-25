Graphic’s Digitalised Archives is a great repository for production - Min of Information

The Digitalised Archives launched by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) is a great repository for production, the Minister of information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

He said when he first personally visited the Graphic Archives centre in May 2023, he was amazed and astonished.

“I was blown away and before my very eyes I was observing how decades of newsprint were being preserved for prosperity because the paper at some point get difficult to be preserved,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah was speaking at the launch of the Graphic Digital Archives last week in Accra.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayeribe added that there are three categories of clients who will benefit from the digitalisation, and they are the academic institutions, brand managers and the media.

He urged all these institutions to take advantage and use it wisely.