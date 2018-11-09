The defects at the Kumasi Internatinoal Airport

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is losing hundreds of Ghana cedis through energy consumption as result of the defects in the makeshift marquee tent that is being used as waiting area at the Kumasi International Airport
.
The structure was to help the authority deal with the influx of passengers and serve as a waiting area where passengers could relax while awaiting the call for boarding formalities.
And to make the place conducive for the clients, the tent has been fixed with air conditioners to reduce the heat in the tent.
Damage
However, a recent visit to the place saw the marquee tent in a deplorable state as it has gaping holes in it.
Some of the holes have been patched with a large number of them left unattended thus requiring
Management
The Managing Director of the GCAA, Mr John Dekyem Attafuah acknowledged the problem and said, “it is one of my biggest headaches.”
He, however, gave the assurance that by the end of the year, a new tent would be erected to replace the old.
He said the authority had already procured one to be used in Accra. “but because we have moved the domestic terminal to the old Terminal 2, we will not be needing it in Accra again.
“We are now in the procurement process to get a new company to erect it in Kumasi and hopefully by the end of the year, that will be done.”