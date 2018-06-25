Graphic Online

The church in Ghana is in crisis - Presby minister

Author: Caroline Boateng
The 12 newly robbed priests ordained over the weekend

The Kaneshie District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), the Rev Dr Gordon Nii Noi Odonkor, has stated that the church in Ghana is in crisis.

He said that was because of the pride of some pastors, who sometimes acted as though they were super-human and purported to speak with angels.

Apparently, in reference to a recent video that went viral showing the leader of the International Godsway Church seemingly scolding Angel Gabriel, the Rev Dr Odonkor said that behaviour constituted the gross abuse and disrespect of congregants.

“Where are we heading? If ministers do not fear man do they not fear God?” he queried.

He, therefore, charged priests of the PCG, particularly the 12 new priests who were ordained at the weekend, to be different from others in their disposition and ministry in the country.

He gave the charge during his sermon at the ordination of 12 new Presby ministers at Akropong Akuapem over the weekend.

The twelve were the second batch of priests to be ordained with the first batch having been ordained a week before.

Rev Dr Odonkor said priests of the PCG should not show such attitudes in their presbyteries.

They were to rely solely and obey the voice of God, depend on God alone and bring all challenges to him, he told them.

Ordaining the new priests, the Chairperson of the Akuapem Presbytery, Rev Ishmael Dometey Asare in an exhortation, urged the priests to preach the unadulterated word of God by holding fast to the gospel.

Led by the Acting Moderator of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rev Dr Victor O. Abbey and the Clerk of the General Assembly, Rev Dr Samuel Ayete-Nyampong, with other chairpersons of the of various presbyteries, the priests were taken through their ordination vows and dedication.

The 12 priests are Rev Howard M. A. Arko, Rev Abraham K. Kumi-Gyeketey, Rev Alexander K. Asare, Rev Benjamin O. Ashong, Rev Christian Fetor-Tsormana, Rev Emmanuel Misiame and the Rev Frank Letsu.

The rest are the Rev John Boateng, Rev John Quarshie, Rev Mrs Lydia Ahilijah, Rev Richmond G. Boateng and Rev William D. Yirenkyi.

The 12 were from the Akuapem, Volta, West Akyem, Akyem Abuakwa and Kwahu presbyteries.

