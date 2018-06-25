The church in Ghana is in crisis - Presby minister

The Kaneshie District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), the Rev
Dr Gordon Nii Noi Odonkor, has stated that the church in Ghana is in crisis .
Apparently, in reference to a recent video that went viral showing the leader of the International Godsway Church seemingly scolding Angel Gabriel, the Rev
“Where are we heading? If ministers do not fear man do they not fear God?” he queried.
He, therefore, charged priests of the PCG, particularly the 12 new priests who were ordained at the weekend, to be different from others in their disposition and ministry in the country.
Charge
He gave the charge during his sermon at the ordination of 12 new Presby ministers at Akropong Akuapem over the weekend.
The twelve were the second batch of priests to be ordained with the first batch having been ordained a week before.
Rev
They were to rely
Ordination
Ordaining the new priests, the Chairperson of the Akuapem Presbytery, Rev Ishmael Dometey Asare in an exhortation, urged the priests to preach the unadulterated word of God by holding fast to the gospel.
Led by the Acting Moderator of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rev
The 12
The 12 priests are Rev Howard M. A. Arko, Rev Abraham K. Kumi-Gyeketey, Rev Alexander K. Asare, Rev Benjamin O. Ashong, Rev Christian Fetor-
The rest are the Rev John Boateng, Rev John Quarshie, Rev
The 12 were from the Akuapem, Volta, West Akyem, Akyem Abuakwa
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.