Thanksgiving service held for New Juaben Omanhene enstoolment

From Haruna Yussif Wunpini Mar - 24 - 2023 , 13:09

A thanksgiving service to appreciate God's guidance for the peaceful enstoolment of Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III as Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region was held last Sunday.

Daasebre Kwaku Boateng, who was enstooled on Monday June 27, 2022, succeeded the late Omanhene, Daasebre Oti Boateng, after his demise on August 10, 2021.

The thanksgiving service, which was held at the Yiadom Hwedie Palace, Koforidua, the headquarters of the paramountcy, was attended by members of the various churches such as the Presbyterian Church, Methodist Church, Catholic Church, Anglican Church, Pentecost Church, Apostolic Church, Assemblies of God Church, Winning Grace International, among others.

The church service was the first of its kind to be organised after the enstoolment of the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area.

Churches

The various churches were led by their clergymen, which included the Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Catholic Church, Rt Rev. Joseph Afrifah-Agyekum; Bishop of Winning Grace International, Dr Gospel Osei Tutu Frempong; Bishop of the Reigning Power Gospel International, Dr Samuel Sarpong-Kwakwa, and the Koforidua District Minister of the Presbyterian Church, Rev. Justice Kwame Asumeng.

Also in attendance were the Council of Muslim Chiefs and Imams, pastors of the various churches, elders and some government officials such as the Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, and the Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben North, Comfort Asante.

The Omanhene was also surrounded by a number of his sub-chiefs such as the Krontihene, Baffour Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng; Gyasehene, Nana Twumasi Danquah; some queenmothers and elders of the paramountcy.

Two members of the clergy, Rev. Asumeng and Bishop Osei Tutu Frempong, preached the sermons.

Rev. Asumeng called for God's guidance for the Omanhene to enable him improve infrastructure in the paramountcy, especially Koforidua.

"We want to see asphalt roads, shopping malls and other things that will facelift Koforidua and other towns within the paramountcy," he said.

Rev. Asumeng said the Omanhene’s enstoolment had brought on him so much responsibility and that by the grace of God he would be able to perform all duties. He called on the people to give him the necessary support to enable him to succeed.

Bishop Frempong, for his part, urged the people in the paramountcy to fear God because it was only the fear of God that would do away with all sorts of differences.

He called on the people of the New Juaben Traditional Area to rally behind Daasebre Kwaku Boateng, to enable him to discharge his traditional duties effectively and efficiently.

Daasebre Boateng, who was highly elated and danced with the congregants amid the singing of Christian songs, said his priority was to develop the traditional area.