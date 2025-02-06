Next article: Speaker Bagbin applauds Vanuatu Trade Commission for enhancing trade relations between Vanuatu and Africa

Tension in Twifo Atti Morkwa NPP as constituency youth organiser allegedly bites off polling station secretary’s finger

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Feb - 06 - 2025 , 06:47 2 minutes read

A fact-finding mission by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the 2024 electoral defeat in the Twifo Atti Morkwa constituency of the Central Region turned bloody when the constituency youth organiser, Kwadwo Debrah, allegedly bit off a polling station secretary’s finger during an altercation.

Tension is currently high within the NPP in Twifo Atti Morkwa, with some party members calling for the expulsion of the officer involved and urging the police to take action.

The violent clash between the constituency youth organiser, Kwadwo Debrah, popularly known as "Last Two," and the polling station secretary, Frank Kwaku Baah, occurred last Sunday during a meeting with a section of the party's committee set up to investigate the party’s defeat.

The committee had visited the constituency to engage grassroots leaders in identifying factors that contributed to the loss and to recommend strategies for rebuilding the party.

Altercation

According to Frank Baah, some polling station executives at the meeting blamed the constituency executives for the party’s electoral defeat.

He alleged that Kwadwo Debrah, the constituency youth organiser, became agitated over some of the remarks and, without provocation, attacked him from behind by slapping him.

“The altercation turned bloody when Kwadwo Debrah bit off my finger, leading to severe bleeding and my hospitalisation at Twifo Praso Government Hospital,” Baah recounted.

He has since called for justice, stating that he has been left maimed.

"I’m still in shock and pain," he said. "The party must take action against Debrah and ensure that he faces the consequences of his actions."

The case has been reported to the Twifo Atti Morkwa District Police Command for further investigation, but no arrests have been made yet.