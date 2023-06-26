Support democratic system - Lebanese Ambassador tells Law students

The Lebanon Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, has urged students of the Ghana School of Law to play an active role in the legal industry to deepen democracy.

He said Ghana’s growing democracy needed more robust practitioners who would speak truth to power and uphold professional standards to ensure equality and protection of minority groups in society.

He made the remarks when the Lebanese Community awarded scholarships to eight brilliant students at the Ghana School of Law for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The eight were Emmanuel Boamah, Isaac Awortwe, Sefakor Jasmine Kwamuar, Vivian Esinam Sena Woanyah, Frederick Agaaya Adongo, Christine Selikem Lassey, Martinson Yeboah Bediako and Maureen Kyere.

Mr Kheir noted that from independence to the Fourth Republic, Ghana’s position as a pioneer in African democracy had rested on the able shoulders of a strong justice system.

Over the years, he said, this democracy had been tested through several constitutional procedures, and that each time, Ghana had proven to be a superpower in global politics.

“Thanks to the illustrious work of legal professionals, the peace, equality and human rights of people remain protected under the law,” he added.

The diplomat stressed that an effective legal system and economic grwoth were linked together, insisting that Ghana had become a preferred choice for foreign investment due largely to the healthy business climate in the country.

“The stability in this great country has made Ghana a preferred destination for business and investment in the sub-region.

Several foreigners are moving in to either settle or start businesses that will help the local economy,” he said.

Anniversary

He stated that the results of the scheme in the last 10 years had inspired the community to do more to assist more Ghanaian students and to deepen the friendly relations between the two countries.

“As we mark the 10th anniversary of the scholarship scheme this year, we’re motivated to do even more to support legal education, deepen our relation with the GSL and to strengthen bilateral relations with Ghana,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Director of the Ghana School of Law, the Registrar, Mrs Juliet Adu-Adjei, thanked the Ambassador and the Lebanese Community for consistently supporting their students over the years.

“We are very grateful for this sponsorship given to our students.

It is very timely and we don’t take it for granted,” she said.

The scholarship, she noted, continued to ease the burden on the students, and gave them the flexibility to concentrate on their academic work towards success.

She appealed to the Lebanese Community to consider expanding the scholarship scheme to enroll more needy students.

“We would like to repeat our appeal for you and the community to possibly expand the programme and increase the number of beneficiaries from the Ghana School of Law in subsequent years.

There are many students here who really need such support for their education,” she stressed.

She emphasised that the school would continue to provide the right atmosphere to champion academic excellence and to promote quality legal education in the country.

“We will continue to offer the best legal education that will make our students relevant to society and nation building,” she added.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Lassey, thanked the Ambassador and the community for the generous gesture, and promised that the students would honour the confidence reposed in them.

Since 2013, the Lebanese scholarship programme has assisted around 300 Ghanaian students in media and law disciplines covering the Ghana Institute of Journalism, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Ghana.

However in 2020, Mr Kheir expanded the scheme to include students of the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts, both at the University of Ghana.