Speeding driver kills police officer on Afienya road

A police officer, who was on road patrol duties on Friday night at Afienya in the Greater Accra region has been killed by a speeding driver
.
He was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for medical care but died during treatment on Friday night.
Graphic Online gathers that Constable Lamptey together with two other officers, Inspector Daniel Adama
The driver, Benjamin Abasah was said to have dragged the Constable to a distance of about
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.
Meanwhile, Suspect driver Abasah has been arrested, detained and the accident vehicle impounded.
