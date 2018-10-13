Speeding driver kills police officer on Afienya road

BY: Getrude Ankah Nyavi
Constable Emmanuel Lamptey
Constable Emmanuel Lamptey

A police officer, who was on road patrol duties on Friday night at Afienya in the Greater Accra region has been killed by a speeding driver.

Constable Emmanuel Lamptey was knocked down by the speeding driver and dragged on the road for about 50-metres together with the police crash barrier which had been mounted on the road.

He was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for medical care but died during treatment on Friday night.

Graphic Online gathers that Constable Lamptey together with two other officers, Inspector Daniel Adama and Corporal Raphael Kommeh were on "snap check" duties on the Afienya-Akosombo road.


At about 7:30pm, a Toyota Landcruiser with registration number GG 1382-17, driven by Benjamin Abasah from the Akosombo direction towards Afienya reportedly knocked the Constable down.

The driver, Benjamin Abasah was said to have dragged the Constable to a distance of about 50-metres and crashed with an on-coming vehicle, a Toyota Tundra with registration number GR 7530-13.

Constable Lamptey who sustained injuries was rushed to the Tema General Hospital and died whilst receiving treatment.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Suspect driver Abasah has been arrested, detained and the accident vehicle impounded.

The driver, Benjamin Abasah has since been arrested and detained. The accident vehicle has also been impounded.