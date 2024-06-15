Sogakope queenmother donates sanitary pads to basic school girls

Alberto Mario Noretti Jun - 15 - 2024 , 10:23

THE Queenmother of Sogakope, Mama Mornyui Wui II, has donated sanitary pads and antiseptics to about 300 girls in two basic schools in the area, to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Advertisement

The schools are Presbyterian Church of Ghana Basic School in Sogakope and the Agorhome D.A. Basic School, both in the South Tongu District.

Mama Wui said the gesture was to help the girls to manage their menstrual flow in a healthy and confident manner, without disrupting their studies.

She described as unfortunate how some girls avoided classes during their menstrual flow due to the lack of access to sanitary pads.

Mama Wui said apart from poverty in some homes, the high cost of sanitary pads was also not helping matters for the needy girls.

She pointed out that it was normal for a healthy growing girl to menstruate, for which reason there should be no stigma attached to the phenomenon.

Support girls

The queen urged parents and guardians, as well as public-spirited individuals and groups to support girls with their menstrual hygiene, in the broader interest of the society.

Mama Wui pledged to continue to support girls in the area in various ways to go to school without any hindrance.

The headmaster of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Basic School, Justus Nuworkpor, receiving the items, thanked Mama Wui for the gesture, saying it would boost the confidence of the girls.

He said the school had an enrolment of 443, including 202 boys and 231 girls.

“There are more girls in the school, so we need more support for girls in the area of menstrual hygiene,” Mr Nuworkpor added.