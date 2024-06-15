Church of the Lord supports Oda Hospital Maternity, Children wards

Jun - 15 - 2024

Members of the Church of the Lord Brotherhood in the Akyem Oda District last Thursday) donated assorted items worth GH¢15,000 to the Children and Maternity wards of the Oda Government Hospital.

The items included 50 boxes of bottled water, 10 boxes of soft drinks, 30 boxes of detergents, 20 toilet rolls, 20 tissues, 10 packs of baby diapers, six gallons of liquid soap and two boxes of surface wet wipers.

Others were four packs of delivery mats, four packs of biscuits and quantities of liquid and cake soaps.

Members of the church, led by their District Pastor, Eric Mante, also visited the two wards and prayed for the speedy recovery of the patients.

The wife of the district pastor, Mother Rebecca Adomaa Mante, who presented the items on behalf of the church members, said the donation formed part of the church's 50th anniversary celebration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pastor Mante expressed the hope that the items would go a long way to reduce the burden of the patients on admission at the health facility.

He stressed that the church's gesture was in line with Christ's teachings, which demonstrated that service to mankind is service to God.

Pastor Mante seized the opportunity to appeal to the leaders of the various political parties to impress upon their supporters to conduct their campaigns with decorum devoid of violence, vituperation and hate language.

He stressed the need to ensure peace prevailed before, during and after the December 7, 2024 general election.

Timely support

The matron of the hospital, Mrs Augustina Boadu Amoah, who received the gift on behalf of the hospital, thanked the church members for the donation.

She said the items had come at the opportune time and promised to use them for the intended purpose.

Mrs Amoah used the occasion to appeal to well-to-do individuals and organisations to assist in the development of the hospital so it renders better healthcare to the patrons of the facility .