GNAT launches Cancer Foundation to support teachers

Delali Sika Jun - 15 - 2024 , 12:53

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has launched the GNAT Cancer Foundation (GCF) to contribute its quota in the fight against cancer among educators in Ghana.

The GNAT Cancer Foundation is dedicated to improving cancer care for GNAT members and their families through education, treatment and management.

The Board Chair of GNAT Cancer Foundation, Thomas Armstrong Asante, stated that the step represented the organisation's commitment to the health and well-being of educators.

"This is to ensure that they receive the necessary support to continue their vital work in shaping the nation's future," he said.

Strategic vision, goals

Furthermore, he said the GCF's primary vision was to ensure sustainable and stress-free cancer management for GNAT members and their eligible families.

"The foundation's strategy includes three key priorities; increasing cancer prevention awareness and education; facilitating world-class treatment and management of cancer cases and effective resource mobilisation and management to ensure sustainability," Mr Asante said.

He was speaking at the launch of the foundation last Wednesday in Accra.

Support

Subsequently, to enable the foundation to deliver on its mandate, Mr Asante said the organisation also launched a fundraising campaign to garner support from corporate entities, philanthropic organisations, development partners and the general public.

“The campaign aims to mobilise resources necessary for sustaining cancer care efforts. “We are launching a nationwide campaign dubbed GH¢5 for my teacher, to solicit the public’s support for this noble cause through a short code,” he stated.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sweden Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Clement Edusa, highlighted the growing cancer burden and the rising cost of treatment in Ghana. He called on both local and international supporters to join in backing the GNAT Cancer Foundation.

"Together, we can intensify the fight against cancer and ensure that every educator has access to the care they need," he said.

Education

For his part, the Deputy General Secretary of GNAT, Kwame Dagbandow, said the foundation would also lead cancer prevention public education, raise funds and ensure its effective management to support cancer treatment and management “for GNAT members and their families” among others.

“GNAT represents over 260,000 educators whose dedication underpins the nation's educational system. Ensuring the health and welfare of these educators is paramount. Health is the foundation on which every human endeavour stands. To improve teachers’ productivity, their health concerns must be taken seriously and addressed adequately.

Consequently, he said, the foundation would focus on taking away the burden of cancer care, relieving teachers of the burden of having to self-finance their treatment.