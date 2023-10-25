Simpey Foundation empowers education and community growth in Kwahu Mountains

GraphicOnline Oct - 25 - 2023 , 20:22

Simpey Foundation, a STEM education-focused non-profit, has announced two initiatives aimed at fostering education and community growth in Kwahu and beyond.

With unwavering dedication, Simpey Foundation has initiated projects that promise to make a profound and lasting impact on schools in the Kwahu Mountains starting from Obomeng as the first town.

First, Simpey Foundation facilitated the donation of 35 new smartphones, mifi router devices, printers and one-year MTN internet packages to several educational institutions, including Obomeng M/A School, Obomeng Presby JHS and Obomeng Presby Primary.

This initiative bridges the digital divide faced by educators and students during learning in the town. The schools are provided MTN internet access packages for a full year which will make it easy for teachers and students to carry out their online research work.

Moreover, Simpey Foundation has donated to Sungyata Community Centre, a non-profit sanctuary where students from nearby towns like Obo, Mpraeso and Bepong come together to learn and play.

This co-working space is designed to facilitate workshops, and various events, fostering personal and community growth.

Another non-profit organization in Kwahu that was supported is “Mentor Her Ghana”, a non-profit dedicated to training young girls in Obomeng, Mpraeso, Atibie and Obo to build their own futures. It is an organization dedicated to guiding Ghana’s daughters with hands-on technical STEM training, support, resources, and creative thinking. Mentor Her Ghana aims to cultivate personal and professional skills among young women to empower them.

These programs by the Simpey Foundation for Kwahu Mountains exemplify their unwavering commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of students.

The organization in a press statement expressed gratitude to all the private and corporate donors for Simpey Foundation that contributed to making the launch of the programs for Kwahu Mountains possible.