Featured

Sexy Dondon weeps, says he is tired of attending court

GNA Feb - 13 - 2025 , 09:40 1 minute read

Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Dondon, the suspect being held for allegedly murdering J.B. Danquah Adu, the Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, on Wednesday wept in court, saying he was tired of attending trial.

Asiedu, who was scheduled for retrial after nine years of legal battle, said the “court system in Ghana is not fair.”

The accused insisted that he was innocent.

The court had to calm him down in order for proceedings to start.

Advertisement

Appearing before the Criminal Court Five division of the High Court, the trial Judge, Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, drew the attention of defence counsel, Sophia Armstrong, who held brief that her senior had indicated that that they were going to file an application for bail.

According to the court, it had not received the application for bail.

Defence Counsel said they were yet to file the bail application on behalf of Asiedu.

Ms Yvonne Yaache-Adomako, who stood in for Sefakor Batse, Principal State Attorney, said they intended to commence trial subject to the availability of jurors to be empaneled.

The court has adjourned the matter to February 25, 2025.

The High Court on December 4, 2024, ordered retrial of Asiedu, a trader, after a seven-member jury returned a 4-3 verdict on him on the charges of robbery and murder.

The late MP was gruesomely murdered at his residence at Shiashie, near East Legon in Accra on February 9, 2016.