See the new UK visa fees to be implemented in October

Kweku Zurek Sep - 16 - 2023 , 19:57

The United Kingdom is set to implement a series of increased immigration and nationality fees, slated to commence on October 4, 2023.

These adjustments, designed to bolster essential services and allocate more funds towards public sector pay raises, were formally presented in the UK Parliament on September 15.

Among the notable changes is a rise in the cost of a visit visa for stays under six months, increasing by £15 to a total of £115. Similarly, the application fee for a student visa from outside the UK will see an uptick of £127, bringing the total to £490, aligning with the fee for in-country applications.

In July, the government disclosed a 15% escalation in the cost of most work and visit visas, along with a minimum 20% increase in priority visas, study visas, and certificates of sponsorship.

Revenue generated from these fees plays a crucial role in sustaining the operational capacity of the Home Office's immigration and nationality system. Careful deliberation is applied in setting these fees, aiming to mitigate the financial burden on British taxpayers while ensuring an attractive service for those seeking employment in the UK, thus fostering broader prosperity.

The fee alterations encompass various categories, including:

- Visit visas for durations of up to 6 months, 2 years, 5 years, and 10 years.

- The majority of fees for entry clearance and specific applications for leave to remain in the UK, including those for work and study.

- Fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain.

- Convention travel documents and stateless person’s travel documents.

- Health and Care visas.

- Fees related to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies.

- The fees for the super priority service, both in-country and out-of-country, and the out-of-country fee for the priority service. The settlement priority service fee will be adjusted to align with the cost of using the priority service.

- Applications to Register and Naturalise as a British Citizen.

- The fee for the User Pays Visa Application service.

Pending Parliamentary approval, the revised immigration and nationality fees will take effect from October 4, 2023. Notably, the alterations do not encompass the planned increase to the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), scheduled for introduction later in the Autumn.