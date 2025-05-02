Featured

VIDEO: Sam George urges youth to ditch sports betting for farming investment

GraphicOnline May - 02 - 2025 , 16:30 2 minutes read

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has called on young Ghanaians to redirect their disposable income from sports betting into farming, describing agriculture as a more profitable and socially impactful investment.

In a message shared widely on social media platform X, the Ningo-Prampram MP criticised the increasing youth dependence on betting, arguing that the practice offers fleeting gains and long-term financial losses.

“I’m not hiding my faith as a Christian; I don’t bet. I have my opinions on people engaged in bets and all that, but I think this would be a better use of the money people are betting and losing,” Mr George said.

He used a common football betting example to illustrate the risk: “If you’re a betting person, you stake a bet that Arsenal will beat PSG because they beat them three months ago, and then you lose – that money is gone forever. Meanwhile, you could have invested that money in a farm and affected the life of a man or woman and their family. And you’re assured that a year later, at the very least, you get your money back.”

Mr George underscored the economic potential of farming, suggesting that agricultural investment—whether through direct involvement or financial support to farmers—offers a more sustainable pathway to income generation. He argued that beyond individual gains, such investments strengthen the country’s food systems and contribute to national development.

“It’s essential that we figure out a way to tap into that market and get them to appreciate that our food security is national security. So, if we’re able to invest in farms – if I’m not farming, but I’m putting disposable income into someone who’s actually farming and guaranteeing that farm – I get to benefit from it. I think we should look at it as a ministry,” he added.

His comments come at a time when sports betting continues to gain popularity among Ghanaian youth, often seen as a quick route to financial gain amid rising unemployment and economic hardship.

Mr George’s remarks add to a growing chorus of public figures urging young people to embrace long-term investments and productive ventures like farming over short-term speculative activities.