Rotary International President-elect urges Africa to boost membership for greater impact

Kweku Zurek May - 11 - 2025 , 17:04 3 minutes read

The President-Elect of Rotary International, Mr Mário César Martins de Camargo, has called on African nations to increase Rotary membership to amplify the organisation’s humanitarian impact across the continent.

Speaking at a media engagement at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra last Friday, Mr Camargo emphasised the need for more professionals and leaders to join Rotary’s global network of volunteers.

Rotary International, one of the world’s oldest non-governmental organisations, boasts 1.2 million members worldwide. However, Africa, with a population of over 1.5 billion people, currently has only 45,000 Rotarians—fewer than Brazil’s 52,000. Mr Camargo described this as an untapped opportunity.

“Africa is an emerging continent with growing infrastructure, education, and a rising middle class—this is where Rotary thrives,” he said. “My number one question is: what must we do in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, or Mozambique to increase our numbers and expand our impact?”

Mr Camargo, a Brazilian lawyer and former Rotary youth exchange student, highlighted Rotary’s role in fostering leadership, public speaking skills, and global connections. He urged clubs to adapt to attract younger professionals and women by offering flexible participation models, such as satellite clubs, to accommodate busy schedules.

“If younger people don’t join, clubs will fade because time doesn’t stop,” he said. “We must pass the baton to the next generation.”

Daniel Tanasi, Rotary International Director for Africa, noted that the continent already leads in membership growth, with Zone 22 (Africa) recording the highest net increase globally this year. However, he stressed that Rotary’s strength lies in its values, not just numbers.

“Rotary is not about wealth or status—it’s about the heart,” Mr Tanasi said. “If you have a profession and a desire to serve, you belong here.”

Mr Camargo also advocated for stronger partnerships between Rotary, governments, and institutions in healthcare, education, and peacebuilding. He cited Rotary’s peace centres, including one at Uganda’s Makerere University, which has awarded nearly 2,000 postgraduate scholarships over two decades.

The President-Elect’s visit to Ghana, his 45th country, is part of a four-day tour to engage African Rotarians ahead of his 2025-2026 term. His theme, “Unite the World,” reflects his belief in overcoming divisions through service.

“We focus on what unites us, not our differences,” he said. “Rotary has no borders—only a mission to improve lives.”

District Governor Florence Maame Christiana Hagan praised the visit as an honour for Ghana and urged media support in sharing Rotary’s story.

As the event concluded, Mr Camargo left a final challenge: “To grow, we must retain members and innovate. Africa’s potential is vast—let’s unlock it together.”