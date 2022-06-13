Rotary Club of Accra-Sunrise supports Adabraka Polyclinic

The Rotary Club of Accra-Sunrise has donated medical equipment and other supplies worth GH¢ 10,000 to the Maternity Ward of the Adabraka Polyclinic in Accra.
The items included LED magnifier examination lamp, delivery surgical instrument set, delivery bed, wheelchair, microwave, kettle and ceiling fan.
The President of the club, Nana Aba Asobu Sagoe, who led members of the club for the donation, handed over the items to the Head of Nursing and Midwifery, Vivian Gbekle, at a brief ceremony in Accra.
Donation
The donation is the latest to be undertaken by the club, which had earlier refurbished the maternity ward.
The President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Sunrise explained that the club conducted a need assessment of the hospital which led to the donation.
The funds for the items, she said, were generated through the benevolence of individual members and other fund-raising activities undertaken by the club.
She said helping society and the maternity ward was cardinal to the core values of the club.
The club, she said, would continue to impact the lives of the people and maintain the already thriving relationship with the hospital to ensure that women due to deliver were given the best of care at the hospital.
Gratitude
For her part, Mrs Gbekle expressed gratitude to the club for its gesture.
“We are privileged that the promise you made has been fulfilled and we want to say thank you for the friendship we have started, and we hope that it grows into the future,” she said.
The items, she said, would go a long way to help the clients and the midwives to be in a proper position to help women deliver.
She further appealed to the club and corporate Ghana to undertake more of such initiatives for the good of the hospital to ensure safe delivery of babies.