Green Ghana Day: Prudential Bank plants trees, donates to Forestry Commission

Prudential Bank joined many Ghanaians last Friday to plant trees as part of activities to mark this year’s Green Ghana Day. The move is part of the bank’s commitment to contribute to the collective efforts to restore the country’s forest cover and sustain the environment.
Senior management and staff of the bank planted trees in the Achimota Forest Reserve in a bid to restore degraded parts of the forest reserve.
The bank also presented an undisclosed amount of money to the Forestry Commission to support the wider objectives of the afforestation and reforestation programme under the Green Ghana Project.
Speaking at the tree planting exercise, the Managing Director of Prudential Bank, John K. Addo, reaffirmed the bank’s mandate of supporting sustainability.
He said “the Green Ghana project is a commendable initiative by the government which provides an opportunity for championing reafforestation. Ghana’s forest cover has depleted over the years and it is imperative for us to take the necessary action to address it”
Officials from the Forestry Commission thanked Prudential Bank for its commitment to the country’s Green Ghana Project and other sustainability initiatives and called on other stakeholders to support the project.
Launched late last year under the auspices of the Ministry of Land, Water, and Natural Resources, the Green Ghana initiative seeks to mobilise Ghanaians and other stakeholders in a bid to preserve the environment and depleted forest reserves. The goal, this year, is to plant 20 million trees nationwide.