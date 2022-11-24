Rev. Charles Andrews donates to St Anna’s Family Home

A Ghanaian resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA, Reverend Charles Andrews, last Sunday donated various food items and detergents to St Anna’s Family Home in Winneba.
Rev. Andrews is a former Principal of Manchester Christian College in the UK and current Minister at Pentecost in Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA. He is a special friend of the children at the home.
Foundation
At the presentation organised by Charlotte’s Memorial Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Accra, Rev. Andrews advised children and young adults against ills in society and commended the Mother of the home, Ms. Emelia Turkson, for prioritising education for the children in her care.
The items included rice, milk, cooking oil, bathing soap, sugar, gari and washing powder. Presenting the items, the reverend minister stated that the donation was made possible by his close friends and family who greatly appreciated the current economic hardship and struggles that many Ghanaians were going through.
Earlier, Rev. Andrews and members of Charlotte's Memorial Foundation had lunch with the children and their caregivers.
He interacted with them and complimented the young adults among them, some of whom had just completed tertiary education, with two of them enlisted in the Armed Forces.
Family
Receiving the items, Ms Turkson thanked Rev. Andrews and his friends and family for the kind gesture, stressing that “St Anna’s Family Home is indebted to Charlotte’s Memorial Foundation for organising the presentation at such a timely period”.
Present at the presentation were the Founder and CEO of the foundation, Beatrice Efua Mensima Awotwi-Pratt; the Field Manager, William Koblah Mensah; Afefa Kuwornu and Ephraim Yawson Atandzi, both Volunteers and Field Officers of the foundation.