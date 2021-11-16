Remain relevant in changing global economy - Dr Bawumia urges Civil Service

The Civil Service, as the administrative wing of the government, must position itself to remain relevant in the fast-changing global technological economy, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said.
He noted that the global economy was adapting at a fast rate to a world that was facing a myriad of challenges, including technological innovations in the processes and delivery of public goods.
Speaking at the swearing in of the Civil Service Council at the Jubilee House in Accra last Friday, Dr Bawumia urged staff of the service to adapt to the swift pace required for the implementation of government policies and programmes to improve the lives of the people.
“It is for this reason that I task this distinguished council to provide the needed direction to continue with the reforms to improve the culture of service delivery and the work output of the Ghana Civil Service,” he added.
Membership
The council is chaired by Justice Rose Constance Owusu, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court.
The other members are Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena, Justice Henrietta Attaa Abban (retd), Mr Edwin P. D. Barnes, Dr Kodjo Essiem Mensah-Abrampa, Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, Mrs Dina Hammond and Mr Issac Tetteh Adjovu.
Reducing corruption
Vice-President Bawumia charged the council to help reduce corruption, excessive red-tapeism and overt political involvement by some staff of the service.
“It is noteworthy that these issues, if not addressed, will impede the effective performance and development of the Civil Service and Ghana as a whole,” he added.
Deepening reforms
He urged the council to deepen ongoing reforms and even introduce new ones, if required, to further improve the efficiency, effectiveness and image of the Ghana Civil Service.
Dr Bawumia said one of the reforms that would need their immediate attention was the completion of the review of the Civil Service Act 1993, PNDC Law 327.
“The revised law is required to reflect the current global trends of Civil Service Administration and reflect on the current state of the Civil Service after the decoupling of the Local Government Service,” he added.
The council is required to deliberate on the overall government policy relating to the management of the service and suggest improvements or modifications to the government and promote collaboration between the service and institutions of higher education for the training of civil servants for effective performance.
It is also to advise and promote policies aimed at ensuring that the cost of the service to the government is not excessive and periodically review the objectives of the service in relation to political, economic, social and cultural changes.
Response
Responding on behalf of the council, Justice Owusu commended the government for the manner it reacted and addressed certain challenges facing staff of the Civil Service.
She gave an assurance that the seventh council would do all within its power to bring about innovations through policies and programmes to further strengthen the Civil Service and enhance its image in the eyes of the public.