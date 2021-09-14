Regional Minister tours WASSCE centres

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey, has encouraged candidates participating in the West African Secondary School Certificates Examination (WASSCE) in the region to remain confident and approach their papers with determination to enable them to come out with flying colours.
That, he said, would ensure they get admitted to tertiary institutions of their choice, which would then propel them to achieve their future aspirations.
Visit
The minister stated this yesterday during an inspection tour of some senior high schools (SHSs) in the region.
He visited the Osu Presby SHS and the Ebenezer Senior High School at Dansoman. He was accompanied by the Regional Education Director, Mrs. Monica Ankrah.
Encouragement
The minister indicated that the bulk of the success of their examination hinged on their input and conduct at the examination, therefore, he urged them to acquit themselves well so they could score higher marks.
“Remember a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step and today you are embarking on a journey that would make you the responsible, professional young man or woman,” Mr. Quartey said.
“It is against this background that I want you to believe that better days are ahead and that you have been able to reach your present status as an individual because of the tuition offered you by your teachers and our dear nation,” he added.
Investment in education
He also noted that government had made significant strides towards investment in the education sector, especially in training the human capital.
As part of efforts to improve accessibility to education at the secondary level, he said, the government instituted the Free SHS policy to ensure secondary education was generally available to all.
“My young boys and girls, I would like to use the opportunity this occasion provides to humbly appeal to you to put up your best performance in this exam. In fact, it would be very distressing to hear that after investing so much in your education, the end result is poor performance in the final examination,” Mr. Quartey said.
He further urged them to abide by all the rules governing the exams and also exhibit discipline, dedication and commitment towards their books while focusing on their studies during the exams period.
While expressing his appreciation to the headmasters and teachers of the schools for their commitment to ensure the observance of the COVID-19 protocol, he also commended the students for their comportment.