Re-demarcate lands to foster peace and progress

The Chiefs and People of the Lambussie Traditional Area in the Upper West Region have observed that since the carving out of their new district in 2007, majority of their lands have remained in other adjoining districts.
They have therefore called for a proper demarcation of all their lands to foster peace and progress in the area.Follow @Graphicgh
At a press conference held at Hamile over the weekend, they maintained that 12 out of their 25 Electoral Areas have been put into the Nandom Municipal Assembly through the Global Position System (GPS).
The Electoral Areas are Busigya, Kempa, Nabaala, Buu, Dahile, Hamile West, Muoteng, Sentu, Bulli, Cheboggo, Piina and Tapummu/Chetu.
They also called on the GPS and Digital Property Addressing System (DPAS) to revert to Lambussie District all the lands deliberately captured under Nandom and print the correct address plates for the District Assembly to paste on their structures.
"The Forest Reserve between Lambussie and Nandom was also illegally captured under the Nandom Municipal Assembly", they said.
Addressing the conference, the spokesperson Mr Sylvester Boyuo, said various attempts to get the anomaly remedied by authorities of the GPS/DPAS have not yielded any result.
"We want the areas to be reverted to Lambussie within two weeks, failure to do so will mean that the GPS/DPAS are assisting Nandom to seize their lands. As such, any confrontation between Sissala and Dagaba would have been caused by officials of the GPS/DPAS", they said.
The Chiefs and people expressed their utmost gratitude to the government for the inclusion of the Lambussie District in the Agenda 111 programme and appealed for its speedy execution. This was because they said the Polyclinic cannot properly cater for their health needs.
They also expressed their appreciation to the government for re-roofing the Lambussie Community Day Secondary School that was ripped off by windstorm some time ago.
They however pleaded for its expansion into a boarding school to increase enrolment since it was the only one in the district.
On their road network, they appealed to the Minister of Roads and Highways to consider upgrading them since they are in a very deplorable state to travel on especially by pregnant women and patients seeking referal medical attention.
"We are appealing to the authorities to give urgent attention to the major roads around the Sissala lands especially the district capitals of Tumu, Gwollu, Funsi and Lambussie", they said.