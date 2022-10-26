PURC inaugurates 4 boreholes for Hwibaa community

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has inaugurated and handed over four mechanised boreholes to the people of Hwibaa in the Ahafo Ano South West District in the Ashanti Region.
Each of the boreholes has a 10,000-litre water storage tank attached to it.
Dubbed “PURC Pro-Poor Water Projects,” the gesture was to commemorate the PURC’s 25th anniversary, on the theme: “Protecting the interest of consumers and utility service providers.”
The project was embarked on in collaboration with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).
Event
Speaking during the inauguration of the facilities at Hwibaa on Saturday, October 15, the Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr Ishmael Ackah, said that brought to 305, the number of boreholes constructed this year for underserved communities across the country.
He said the first half of the coming year would also see the construction of 120 additional boreholes.
Dr Ackah noted that PURC, as part of the utilities sector reform process to regulate the provision of utility services in the electricity and water sectors, had also taken it upon itself to provide potable water for the less privileged in society.
Handwashing culture
The Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, in a short remark, stated that the day coincided with the Global Handwashing Day, and that the government’s aim to promote a culture of handwashing in the people to save lives could not be achieved without water.
“Water is life, sanitation is dignity”, he noted, adding that the commissioning of any water project was naturally a joyous occasion because it indicated dedication to sustained improvement in the health and wellbeing of the community.
For his part, Joseph Frimpong Bonsu, the District Chief Executive for Asafo Ano South West, commended the PURC for augmenting the government’s efforts in providing such social amenities for the people.
He gave an assurance that the assembly, together with the traditional authority, would ensure that the facility was put to good use at all times.
The Hwibaahene, Nana Asiedu Barimah, appealed to the PURC and other benevolent bodies to provide the community with a toilet facility to serve the estimated 6,000 residents of Hwibaa and neighbouring communities.