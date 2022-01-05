Proudly Asiakwan supports SOS Children’s Village at Asiakwa

Members of Proudly Asiakwan, an association made up of natives of Akyem Asiakwa in the Eastern Region has donated assorted items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the inmates of the SOS Children’s Village at Asiakwa in the Eastern Region.
The items, including bags of rice, sugar, drinks, and biscuits were donated to the village to help them to celebrate the Christmas festivities.
The President of the association, Michael Darko said the association since its inception has made philanthropic works one of its hallmarks.
For him, “This is nothing new as far as our association and philanthropic work is concerned but we felt it was important to turn our attention to SOS village this year.”
He added, “We all know the devastating effects COVID-19 had and continues to have on our lives and obviously this Orphanage will not be spared.”
He noted that the gesture also formed part of the association’s corporate social responsibility, pointing out that the project was to ensure that the “children are not left out of the Christmas celebrations. Making the donation.”
Mr Darko was of the view that the welfare of the children in the village was a collective responsibility, hence encouraging groups and individuals to support them in any way possible.
He indicated that it was the wish of the association to see to the realisation of the full potential of orphaned children as well as ensure that they will be able to reintegrate into their community as healthy, happy, responsible and independent adults.
Making reference to James 1:27, Mr Darko said the gesture would not be the last of the association towards the SOS Village and that they would continue to support the activities of the village.
For his part, the Director in charge of the village, Mr Emmanuel Ekow Effirim, commended the association for the gesture, calling on other benevolent bodies and individuals to support the village.
He also called on members of the association to consider mentoring some of the children in the village, stressing that it would help the children to integrate seamlessly in the larger society.
In a related development, the Patron of the Association, Mr Kingsley Agyemang who is also the Registrar of the Scholarships Secretariat through the Association, donated assorted items to some widows and vulnerable people in the area.
The items included of bags of rice, cooking oil, cartons of sardines and an amount of GH¢200 for each of the widows.
For him, during festive seasons like Christmas, many vulnerable people including widows are often overlooked, hence the rationale for the donation.
The widows, numbering about 100, expressed their appreciation to the association and the Registrar of Scholarships Secretariat for the gesture.
The Treasurer of the Proudly Asiakwan, Pastor Appietu, thanked all members of the association for their humanitarian support to the needy, urging them not to grow weary of such an exercise.