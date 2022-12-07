Promoting TVET agenda: CTVET holds maiden excellence award

A student of the St John Technical Institute, Nandom in the Upper West Region, James Saakyene Saae, emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the 2021 May/June Certificate II Core subject examination at the maiden edition of the National TVET Excellence Awards.
For his prize, Saae took home a certificate of recognition, a cash prize, a laptop, a laptop bag and a MiFi, wireless mouse.
Core
At the 2021 May/June Certificate II Core subject level, Asana Issah of Wa Technical Institute from the Upper West Region picked the Best Graduating student in Mathematics, Amoafo Vocational Institute, Ashanti Bekwai emerged as the winner in Integrated Science, while Priscilla Abeka-Woode of the Cape Coast Technical Institute topped in the English Language and Huseini Wahab of the Asuansi Technical Institute came first in the Social Studies.
Elective
For the Best Graduating student 2021 May/June Certificate II Elective examination, Abena Konadu Akwaboah Yiadom of the Kumasi Technical Institute beat all the 5,687 candidates to come out tops in the Building and Construction Technology while Gilbert Lord Gyeidu of the Takoradi Technical Institute emerged winner in the Mechanical Engineering Technology out of the 1,424 candidates who wrote the examination.
For the Electrical Engineering Technology, out of the 6,861 candidates who sat for the paper, Andy Akoto Quansah of the Asuansi Technical Institute beat them all while William Kofi Arthur of the Accra Technical Training Centre won the Automobile Engineering Technology category from a total of 2,304 candidates.
Out of a total of 1,909 candidates who sat for the Catering and Hospitality Management, Japhet Tetteh Odei of the Fr Dogli Technical Institute emerged winner while Colette Bayor of the St Basilides Technical Institute came first among 3,375 candidates in the Fashion Design Technology category.
External verifier
The Commission for TEVET (CTVET), which organised the ceremony, also honoured external verifier in competency-based training (CBT), generics and CBT trade area.
For the CBT generics, Rosemary Acquaye-Siaw picked the English category, Isaac Odoom took the Mathematics category, and Owusu Debrah, Andrews Cudjoe and Andrews Owusu picked the Science, Entrepreneur and Information Communication and Technology categories respectively.
For the CBT trade area, Agnes De-Graft Sampson was rewarded in the Cosmetology category, Gifty Bonney took the Garment category, Pascal Danyo received the electronics category while Abraham Coffie took the automobile while Alexander Osei received the Welding and Fabrication category.
Partners
The organisers also honoured development partners, TVET experts and sponsors for their contribution in promoting TVET education in the country.
The partners and sponsors included the German Embassy, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the KFW Development Bank, GIZ, the Orange Knowledge Programme (NUFFIC), the World University Service of Canada (WUSC), CAMFED, the World Bank and ALINEA International.
Dr Stephen Turkson was honoured as a TVET expert while UNIJAY Company Limited was also honoured as a TVET beneficiary/sponsor.
Panacea
The Director-General of CTVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, was excited that the event had taken place and was hopeful that subsequent ones would be better, acknowledging that the teething problems being experienced were to be expected as it was with every new thing.
He said it was a fact that TVET education was the panacea for the mounting unemployment among the youth in the country.