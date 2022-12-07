Winkogo Primary School past students refurbish alma mater

Past students of the Winkogo Primary School in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region have refurbished the school block to enhance teaching and learning.
The past students handed over the refurbished facility to the Ghana Education Service (GES) at a ceremony graced by the Talensi District Chief Executive (DCE), Thomas Duanab Wuni Pearson; the District Director of Education, Christiana Azure Ayinzoya, and a representative of the Chief of Winkogo, Naba Moses Aganzua.
The past students contributed cash and building materials to reroof the more than six-decade-old block, connect electricity and replace all doors and windows in the classrooms.
They also donated 150 pieces of metal mono-furniture for students, six sets of tables and chairs to teachers and maker boards for six classrooms.
It is the first renovation of the school after it was opened to students in 1955.
Commendation
The Talensi DCE commended the Winkogo community and the past students for the gesture and urged other communities to take a cue from the exercise.
For her part, Madam Azure said the exercise showed that education was a shared responsibility, involving the government, parents and teachers.
Impact on studies
The Secretary of the Winkogo Primary School Past Students Association who is an Assemblyman,Prince Anamgongo, said at the ceremony that the group was hopeful that the benevolent gesture would help encourage teaching and learning.
Mr Akolgo said the old students started the renovation exercise in 2019 after realising the deplorable nature of their alma mater.
Vocational school
On behalf of the past students, he also appealed to the GES to provide security to the school to ensure the safety of property, instil a strong maintenance culture and whip up teaching and learning to improve standards.
The Winkogo Primary School has served thousands of students from the community and adjoining areas, including Pusu-Namongo and Gorogo in the Talensi District and Gambibgo in the Bolgatanga East District Assembly.