Ho: Fire Service ends two-day training programme

The Volta Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has ended a two-day capacity-building programme on the management of hazardous material incidents for about 100 senior fire officers, as well as district and municipal commanders of the service.
The programme was themed: "Public Safety through Effective, Quality and Prompt Service Delivery".
The participants were taken through high-risk areas in the Ho municipality, including gas fillings stations, to familiarise them with the operations at those points.
The objective was also to enable them to map out the appropriate strategies to manage fire incidents swiftly and effectively in high-risk areas.
Briefing GraphicOnline after the programme, the Regional Commander, Joy Ameyibor Ayim renewed his call for bulk road vehicle drivers to be always careful and patient when transporting petroleum products from one point to another, to avoid unnecessary and tragic accidents on the road.
The Assistant Chief Fire Officer also urged the public to avoid fire scenes as a safety precaution.
He said the programme would be replicated in all 18 districts and municipalities in the region to benefit junior officers as well.