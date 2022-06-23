Prof. Opoku-Agyemang visits flood victims in Central Region

The 2020 Running Mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, has visited some flooding areas in Central Region to sympathise with the victims.
Addressing some of the victims, she said the tour was a result of a discussion between former President John Dramani Mahama and herself to assess the impact of the weekend floods on the people, provide immediate support they could offer to victims and advise on the required spatial planning and development to curb the disturbing situation.
Jukwa
The NDC Vice-Presidential aspirant began her visit at Jukwa, where she met the chiefs and elders. She moved with her team to the disaster scene at the bridge on the Surowi River which cut off the people from the Twifo Praso- Cape Coast stretch, toured the Jukwa market and went to the Zongo to see some collapsed buildings.
She also visited the home of the queen mother of the Denkyira Traditional Area, which was also heavily affected by the floods.
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang, in the company of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena Minta-Nyarku, and some regional, constituency and branch executives of the NDC party, also visited the affected areas in Cape Coast North Constituency; Kwaaprow, Amomoma, Duakor and Abakam. At Kwaaprow, it came to light that a huge bridge, which was constructed under the late Prof. Atta Mills/ John Mahama administration to curb a possible flood, had been left unattended.
KEEA
Another constituency, which was affected was the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem ( KEEA) Constituency, where the flood destroyed 15 canoes and fishing nets in both British Komenda and Dutch Komenda.
The flood drifted the canoes and hit them against the sea defence wall to cause complete damage to those canoes.
According to residents of most of the areas she visited, the relief items from NADMO were inadequate.
A typical example was in Dutch Komenda; for about 100 affected houses, only two boxes of cooking oil, two boxes of mosquito coils, 30 students mattresses and 10 bags of 25kg of rice were released to the people for distribution.
Prof. Opoku -Agyemang finally visited some victims in the Cape Coast South; London Bridge, Brofoyedur and Ekon.
In all the areas visited, she received a rousing welcome from the people, especially women who applauded her kind gesture and the special time spent with them.
She gave the assurance that former President Mahama would make a follow-up visit to sympathise with the flood victims.